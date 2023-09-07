Three Marion fire fighters were treated for heat exhaustion Wednesday after a fire. (Marion Fire)

MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three firefighters needed medical care after working a Wednesday fire in McDowell County.

The agency responded to a structure fire at 1:10 p.m. Officials said it was the second such Marion fire in a week.

Five departments came to the scene, along with McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS, and McDowell Emergency Management. While working to put on the fire, three firefighters got treatment for heat exhaustion.

The agency asked for thoughts and prayers.