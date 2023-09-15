Catawba County firefighters are working to put out a single-alarm fire this morning in Hickory.

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County firefighters are working to put out a single-alarm fire this morning in Hickory.

According to Catawba County Communications, firefighters responded to a 6:16 a.m. call about a fire in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest.

The site is near U.S. 321 and firefighters are still on the scene. There’s no word on if the building was occupied or not.

Queen City News is working to find out more about the fire.