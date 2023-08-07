RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Flyers containing anti-Semitic rhetoric were scattered through several Raleigh neighborhoods this weekend. People in the Quail Hollow and Fairfax Hills neighborhoods in the city told CBS 17 they had seen or received the messaging.

The flyers were folded inside clear bags, weighted down by beans or corn to keep the paper from blowing away.

“My grandfather was a Holocaust survivor, and never could he have imagined in this country that he loved so much, that anything like this would be going on,” said Amy Levine, who found a flyer outside of her home Saturday night.

Levine was walking her dog when noticed the bag in her driveway. After initially thinking nothing of it, she noticed the Star of David through the clear container.

“Obviously this is happening everywhere, but I guess when you see it on your own street, in front of your own house, it just rocks your world,” she said.

Some in the Fairfax Hills part of Raleigh also found bags in their neighborhood.

“I’m actually very surprised, doesn’t matter where it sits in the neighborhood, it doesn’t belong here,” said Maja Hall, who saw one of the flyers sitting in her neighbor’s driveway.

The documents include a link to the Goyim Defense League, a group the Anti-Defamation League says is a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.”

“I don’t know that they’re local, they may have local people in it. They seem to travel around different parts of the country and do their vial things,” Levine said.

This isn’t the first time these types of flyers have been found in Raleigh neighborhoods. Last fall, hundreds of people in different areas of the city reported finding similar messaging.

The Anti-Defamation League found incidents of anti-Semitism hit its highest level in recorded U.S. history in 2022.

The temple Levine belongs to now has a guard to protect its members — “You shouldn’t have to have an armed guard at your place of worship.”

Raleigh Police said Sunday afternoon that were not yet aware of any distribution of anti-Semitic materials in the city. Levine said she was reporting the messages to her rabbi.