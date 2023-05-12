GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a former NBA star and current NBA assistant coach is facing DWI charges stemming from a Wednesday arrest.

In a report, the Dallas, Texas resident is charged with impaired driving and resisting arrest/escape from custody.

Police pulled over the 54-year-old man in the 1900 block of Hoffman Road on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. The NBA coach was released on a $5,000 secured bond Thursday morning.

In his booking report, police say he also faces charges of not having liability insurance, failure to maintain lane control, and possession of an open container.

The former Ashbrook star went undrafted in 1991. He played international basketball before signing on as a free agent with the Orlando Magic in 1994. Armstrong went on to play for the New Orleans Hornets and Dallas Mavericks. In 1999, he earned NBA Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year honors.

He retired from his professional career in 2008 and transitioned into assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. The team won the NBA title in 2011.

Queen City News reached out to the Dallas Mavericks for a statement. The team did not have one at the time of this report.