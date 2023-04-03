FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new hospital in South Carolina is taking advantage of some of its white space by adding an art gallery. The art isn’t just for viewing. Doctors say it can help patients heal.

The idea for the art gallery all started with a simple phone call from a local artist to the CEO of Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill. The new hospital had plenty of wall space to offer, intending to help patients heal.

Opening last fall, the 200,000-square-foot Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill is still considered brand new. During the planning stages, patient care literally helped shape the building.

“All of our inpatient units have windows in each of the rooms and at the end of the hallways, so there is light throughout the building, which we believe helps heal,” Piedmont CEO Chris Mitchell said.

Sometimes it’s the simple things that help heal. A better mindset can go a long way. A Fort Mill artist proposed the idea for an in-hospital art gallery and aligned with that idea of a positive outlook.

“It just brings another dimension to where your head is, what your mind is thinking, depending on the person who is viewing the art,” said artist Martha Manco.

Just off the main entrance, the gallery is convenient for everyone. The pieces aren’t just put up and forgotten about; they’re rotated with new art every 8 to 10 weeks.

“It will always be fresh,” Manco said.

The rotations bring something new to look at for the shortest or longest-staying patients, but as we learned during the height of the COVID pandemic, medical care can also take a toll on providers. The art intends to help anyone and everyone.

“The staff obviously need to be in a good place emotionally and psychologically themselves to provide the best care. We felt this art elevated their ability to provide care, and so we are excited to have it in the building,” said Mitchell.

The art features artists from in and around the Fort Mill area, and the pieces are for sale to those interested in bringing a piece home.