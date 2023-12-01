CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Overnight lows have settled into the 30s as clouds and showers move in courtesy of a low-pressure system tracking towards the Ohio Valley region. We are dry for the most part with calm winds but showers will move in late morning into this afternoon.

December 1st kicks off what is called Meteorological Winter which indicates the coldest three months (Statistically) of the year. This is not to be confused with actual (astronomical) winter which isn’t until Dec. 21st.

Highs will approach the mid-50s today as winds shift to the south between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Intermittent rain will start today and linger through the weekend. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

Pockets of heavy rain will travel along I-85 Saturday afternoon with a few isolated downpours possible south of I-85 as well. We’ll warm up even more heading into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and spotty showers lingering for one more day.

Early next week will cool back down into the 50s as high pressure builds and sunshine returns through the mid-portions of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly with Spotty Showers. High: 55.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly with Lingering Showers. Low: 51.