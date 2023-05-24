CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Friends and family remembered a long-time pharmacist and part owner of the Cramerton Drug Store who suddenly died on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the store announced that Wayne Faris died Saturday morning. Born in Belmont, N.C., the 73-year-old York, S.C. resident’s obituary said Faris was a pharmacist for over 30 years.

“It is with a heavy heart we regret to inform you that Wayne Farris unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning,” the store posted. “It goes without saying this news has been devastating to his family and friends. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”

The community took to the social media post with an outpouring of support for the Faris family and drugstore operation.

Floyd and Blackies Coffee Shop owners Jeff and Jennifer Ramsey shared their reflections on Facebook. The owners, whose shop sits next to the drugstore on Eighth Avenue, said walking into the drugstore felt “like we (were) back in (Andy Griffith’s) Mayberry.”

“Wayne, we will miss your caring personality and a job well done serving the Cramerton’s citizens from our favorite pharmacy,” they said.

Another friend, Mark Lackey, recalled his time with Faris in high school.

“I’m so sad to hear this news,” Lackey said. “Wayne was a great guy. We worked together at Catawba Pharmacy when I was in High School. I was working in the grill. He and my sister graduated from Belmont HS together.”

The family will receive friends Friday at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home at 209 N. Main St. in Clover, S.C.