FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville seized guns, drugs and cash during an arrest of a man on federal warrants this week.

The bust included the discovery of a fully automatic “Ghost Gun,” according to police.

Officers responded Monday to arrest a man in the 5700 block of Shenandoah Drive, according to a Tuesday news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Anthony Deiondre Thomas-McSwain, 26, of Fayetteville had warrants issued for violation of the Hobbs Act Robbery and State Bank Robbery, police said.

When police arrested Thomas-McSwain, they also found Anthony Carl Victor Gooch, 23, of St. Pauls, who had cut off his pre-trial monitor and had skipped court or violated probation 17 times, the news release said.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

Inside the home, police said they found:

28.02 grams of meth;

.5 grams of cocaine;

13.34 grams of marijuana;

1 stolen handgun (FN 509 9mm);

1 Polymer 80 with switch making it fully automatic. It was also a “Ghost Gun”;

1 Stoeger 9mm handgun and

$4,208 in U.S. cash.

Thomas-McSwain is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on s federal hold without a bond.

Gooch was charged with 17 outstanding failures to appear and probation violations. Gooch is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1,215,000 secured bond.