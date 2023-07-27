CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — It takes hard work to be the best. It’s why athletes are made and not born, and this week at the Triangle Aquatic Center, people can be watching Olympians in the making.

“It’s a really big meet and one of the fundamental meets for a 13- and 14-year-old,” said Alexandria Clark with Team Florida.

Clark is one of hundreds of children competing in this week’s Southern Zone Championships. Swimming for Team Florida out of St. Petersburg, she is currently the fastest 12-year-old girl in the 400- and 200-meter freestyle.

“It’s mind-blowing, and I am very thankful to be in this position, but at the moment I am looking to go faster and get number one in the country,” she said.

Alexandria first took to the water with her family as an infant. Then it was an activity to stay busy and make friends at school, but it has since grown into her full-fledged passion.

“At the age of 9, I qualified for my first championship meet and I started improving a lot, and I just had a passion for it and I love the water anyways,” Clark said. “I was just good at it, so you gotta love something you’re good at.”

That’s not to say she’s all business. For kicks, she tried and completed the Katie Ledecky milk chocolate challenge where you swim the length of the pool with a glass of it on your head. Truth be told, Clark did drink the chocolate milk first, but then it was back to work.

“I know if I work hard, and I need to do that in order to reach my goals, so if I work hard I’ll get to where I want to be.”

Right now, Clark’s focus is on this week and her next race. But when she picks her head up out of the water long enough to take a breath, she’s eyeing something bigger.

“Two to three years from now, I want to max out my events at futures and junior nationals,” she said. “And it’s a stretch goal, but maybe next year qualify for the 200-meter freestyle at Olympic trials.

In about five years, I’d want to try to go to the Olympics in 2028 and hopefully be there swimming with some of the greats,” she added.