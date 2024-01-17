GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel took a Gaston County firefighter to a CaroMont Regional with minor injuries after a late-night Tuesday fire in southern Gaston County.

Gaston officials say the firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released hours later.

(Photo: Union Road FD)

Firefighters responded to the house on Scott Drive after 8 p.m.

Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services say the house was a total loss and are still working on their investigation.

The Union Road Fire Department was the primary department, assisted by New Hope, Crowders Mountain, Bethel, GEMS, and Gaston County Police.