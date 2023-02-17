Gastonia Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

On Friday, authorities said Shaniyah Logan, last seen leaving her Farewell Drive home, went missing. She’s about 5-foot-2 and 80 pounds. She’s got black hair, brown eyes, and braces on her teeth. Police provided a picture of Logan from last year. It does not show her with braces.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shaniyah Logan should call detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers may remain anonymous.