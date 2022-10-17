WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The midterm elections are less than a month away and, in some states, voters are already casting their ballots.

Georgia opened early voting on Monday, where voters had the chance to weigh in on one of the most closely watched races in the country. Georgia leaders are hoping to see voters turn out for this election.

“I want to encourage everybody to make a plan to vote and vote early,” Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said.

Elijah Grace with civic engagement group “The New Georgia Project” is optimistic the state will see a lot of voters participate.

“Georgia is in a critical moment here,” Grace said.

The high stakes Senate race in Georgia could decide which party holds the majority. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is fighting to keep his seat and Republican Hershel Walker is trying to take it.

The two candidates faced off in a NewsNation debate on Friday night, each making their case to voters.

“It is an awesome responsibility. One that humbles me and inspires me to work as hard as I can for hardworking families every single day,” Warnock said.

“If we give Sen. Warnock six more years, think of what this country will become,” Walker said. “I’m not sure if we can make up for that.”

Grace says he and his team of organizers are trying to educate voters on how impactful this race and others in Georgia could be.

“I believe the excitement is there, but my team, we’re going out engaging people every day, just trying to make sure we build on that excitement,” he said.

He’s hoping their pitch drives voters to the polls between now and Nov. 8.

“We have been encouraging people and letting them know that not only the senator race, but every race is critical. And we need to make sure everyone votes,” Grace said.