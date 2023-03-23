BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thrifters, rejoice! A popular thrift store chain is coming to eastern Gaston County.

On Wednesday, Goodwill representative LiZeatra Wilson confirmed that the Maryland-based company will put a store at the old BiLo location at 6507 Wilkinson Blvd this year. Currently, there’s a drop-off box at that Belmont Village location.

The store will split the old grocery store, creating space for another future tenant.

Charlotte property management company Aston Properties has the 25,790-square-foot property listed with a Goodwill graphic, teasing residents about the future tenant.

BiLo operated its store at the location for several years before closing it in 2019.

Currently, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont boasts 31 retail locations in the Charlotte metro area.