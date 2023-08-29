CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper was in Charlotte Tuesday to announce a new funding and training initiative for North Carolina school bus drivers.

“North Carolina desperately needs more school bus drivers and the way to get them is to pay them more and train them faster,” said Governor Cooper. “If Legislative Republicans would do their jobs and pass a strong public education budget now, we could better attack this challenge. Until then these funds are important to help get our children to and from school reliably and safely.”

The state will invest $1 million in training through federal funding specifically to address a school bus driver shortage crisis Cooper said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the second-largest school district in the state and has been plagued by bus driver shortages. CMS has launched ‘Express Stops’ to mitigate the issue. Classes began on Monday.

Speaking from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Bus Lot on Wilkinson Boulevard, Cooper also called on legislators to pass the state budget that he says heavily invests in state schools.

The million-dollar federal funding will go toward training and a retention bonus.