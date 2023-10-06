ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after threatening to shoot a child at a school and drive his vehicle through someone’s home this week, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to the 1100 block of Terrell Street in Mebane when they got a call about property being damaged.

Arriving deputies spoke with the caller at Terrell Street, and the caller said Markus Rogers, 42, of Graham, smashed the windows of her car during a domestic dispute and left.

While deputies were on the scene, the victim was on the phone with Rogers. Deputies heard Rogers threaten to “shoot up” and run his vehicle through the victim’s home.

Deputies obtained warrants against Rogers for communicating threats and damage to property and began looking for him.

Around 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to Roger’s home on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road in Graham after they were told he was there.

Rogers ran away from the home before deputies arrived. Deputies then learned he was watching them from a wooded area near the home.

Deputies spoke with him several times over the phone, but he refused to give himself up.

Rogers allegedly said he was going to go to the school where the victim’s child is a student and kill the child.

Deputies then obtained further charges against Rogers for communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.

Rogers was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Davis Road about half a mile from his home.

Overall, he was charged with:

one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property

one count of misdemeanor communicating threats

one count of felony communicating threats of mass violence on educational property

He is in the Alamance County Detention Center and is under a $25,0000 secured bond.