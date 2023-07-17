GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham police officer responded to an unusual trespassing call on Saturday night, according to a Graham Police Department Facebook post.

Officers came to a home after getting a trespassing call.

The caller was not sure how the trespasser got inside the home and was shocked to find the intruder in the bathroom.

The suspect was a snake that had slithered its way into the bathroom.

Officers cleared the home and after a brief standoff, the snake was apprehended without further incident.

There’s no word what kind of snake the officer found or its length.