MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say a registered Granite Falls sex offender sexually assaulted a child.

Authorities got a call on Jan. 11 and opened an investigation into Larry Epley. After several interviews, Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a warrant to arrest the 58-year-old man for Statutory Sexual Offense with a child by adult.

Officials arrested Epply without incident and placed in the Burke County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. The man’s first court appearance is set for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Burke County District Court.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the Burke County Child Advocacy Center, and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office worked on the case.