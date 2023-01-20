COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — SLED officials charged Great Falls police chief Jeremy Vinsonon Friday with misconduct in office.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials say the 45-year-old Lancaster man did not perform his duty as chief after the department handled a December 2021 hit-and-run crash.

The arrest warrant said the chief negotiated with the parties and disposed of the case in municipal court without the proper authority. SLED stated Vinson failed to notify both parties. The action resulted in the case’s dismissal.

According to the warrant, Vinson later made false statements to SLED and altered reports to show he tried to contact the victims before the case’s disposal.

Authorities booked Vinson into the Chester County Detention Center on Friday.