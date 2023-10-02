GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in a parking lot at Dudley High School on Friday night after a football game.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street after getting a report of a shooting.

Dudley High School’s address is 1200 Lincoln Street.

At the scene, police found a person who had been shot and suffering from serious injuries.

On Saturday morning, Greensboro police confirmed that the shooting was deadly.

Guilford County Emergency Medical Services says that four people were taken to the hospital.

Guilford County Schools has released the following statement:

The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Dudley High School after the football game on Friday night. All weekend activities have been canceled while the investigation is in progress. The safety of our students and staff is our utmost concern. Statement from Guilford County Schools

There is no further information available at this time. This is a developing story.