HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A youth football program’s “Pink Out” fundraiser brought in over $1,000 for the Atrium Cabarrus Breast Center on Wednesday.

“It’s something to get our boys more involved in the community,” coach Jeffery Sapp said. “We wear the pink socks, the gloves all season, all of October.”

The group, led by the 9U team, presented a check to the Atrium Foundation at Harrisburg Park. As part of the efforts, team members spent time making cards for breast cancer patients.