CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new weapon could be coming to fight RSV, a respiratory illness that can be devastating for young children and older adults.

On Tuesday, Pfizer announced results from an RSV vaccine trial and plans to submit an application to get the vaccine approved for use.

An RSV vaccine cannot come soon enough, as hospitalizations are spiking across the country.

Novant Health says most of the children in its hospitals right now, 80 to 85%, have RSV.

A vaccine is not going to be on the market to help right away, but a test run seems to be showing some promise.

Novant Health says the hospital has enough beds for everyone including children, but there is one virus, that is not the flu and not COVID, that is causing problems.

“Across all of our hospitals, we’ve seen increased numbers of hospitalizations due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, with significant impact to the number of available hospital beds for children,” said Dr. David Priest of Novant Health.

RSV can be severe in kids, older people, and those with chronic conditions.

Doctors believe they’re seeing an increase in cases in children right now because during the pandemic, not as many kids were around one another.

“Now that they’re all together, in daycare and school and in playgroups, birthday parties and the like, this RSV virus has taken advantage of all these susceptible children and has suddenly started to spread among them,” said Dr. William Schaffner, of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but Pfizer and its competitor GSK plan to submit the first step in their applications for a vaccine by the end of 2022.

Pfizer just announced that in its trial, its vaccine was almost 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in newborns up to three months old when their moms were vaccinated during pregnancy.

“One of the hopes is that with the development of several RSV vaccines that they could be given to pregnant women to protect them but also help form antibodies for unborn children,” said Dr. Priest.

Pfizer says it also had a successful test of its RSV vaccine in older adults, and GSK says its shot did well when it was tested with seniors.