(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From 1999 to 2000, alcohol-related deaths have increased in both men and women, according to the World Health Organization.

The rate of increase in women has surpassed that of men since 2018- 14.7% vs. 12.5%.

“We were particularly interested in understanding the consequences of such shifting patterns,” Nasim Maleki, PhD, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said. “One of the ways to examine that of course was looking at the changing trends in alcohol-related mortality rates between men and women.”

Maleki and colleagues conducted a study using data from the CDC.

They identified 605,948 alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. from 1999 through 2020.

Overall, men faced a higher mortality than women. The study showed men were 2.88 times more likely to die from alcohol.

“Examining the temporal patterns of this trend has revealed that the increase in alcohol-related deaths among women has surpassed that of men in various demographic categories, such as race and ethnicity, age, cause of death and geographical region,” Maleki said.

According to WHO, It is estimated that more than 140,000 people die from alcohol-related causes every year.

That makes alcohol the fourth-leading preventable cause of death in the United States behind tobacco, poor diet and physical inactivity and illegal drugs.