CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New reports reveal a longer warm season; earlier plant blooms have sparked a more severe allergy season.

Health and climate experts say it’s not just that allergy season started earlier this year, but the allergens themselves are possibly more potent.

A study released by Climate Central showed that the freeze-free season, or the length of time between the annual last and first instance of 32-degree weather, has increased by more than two weeks since 1970.

According to Dr. Kathleen Shapley-Quinn, Executive director of the Carolina Advocates for Climate, Health and Equity, not only has this phenomenon been trending over decades, it will likely continue and even get worse.

“There’s increased temperature, and there’s increased humidity, and then because of the burning of fossil fuels, we have more carbon dioxide in the air,” she said. “All of these things stimulate some plants to grow and to release more pollen.”

Meanwhile, the intensified allergy season has led to more people seeking out medication.

When Queen City News visited Oakhurst Pharmacy on Wednesday, the store was out of Afrin Nasal Spray and brand-name Flonase. Both items were on backorder, though pharmacist Greg Deese says there’s no serious shortage of allergy medication. He has, however, noticed a significant increase in demand.

“I’m thinking it’s probably at least two to three times the norm. People are coming in for Flonase. People are coming in for Allegra, Zyrtec,” said Deese. “I do worry about if this is not the peak, how much more can we climb? And can the medication stay in stock at the wholesaler so that we can order it?”

In addition to taking medications, Deese says masking up outside can help prevent allergy attacks, and washing hands and avoiding face-touching is also helpful.