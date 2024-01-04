CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many people in the Carolinas are participating in a national trend known as “Dry January.” They’re giving up alcohol for the first month of the year after a period of celebrations around the holidays.

It could mean trading out those hard drinks for things like “mocktails” or non-alcoholic beer. But January is also a time for people managing true substance issues to seek out help. For them, putting aside drugs and alcohol for just one month isn’t an option.

“I feel like it’s not a trend. It’s people’s lives at the end of the day,” said Cassidy Montoya, a recovering addict and staff member at Southeastern Recovery Center.

At the Concord facility, the phones have been ringing in the new year with people ready to turn Dry January into a dry lifestyle. And there’s good reason for that.

“Today alone I’ve taken three [calls about] DWIs from New Years Eve,” said Admissions Director James Brown. “If it goes Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas – typically individuals will screw up a good bit and then eventually, they call. And that’s when you see a massive spike in January.”

The Centers for Disease Control says December and January are two of the most dangerous times of the year for drug- and alcohol-related deaths.

It’s holiday missteps like New Year’s drunk-driving charges or Christmas nightmares with family members that can be a much-needed wake up call for someone to turn their life around.

“You’re around your family during the holiday,” said Montoya. “You can’t really hide your drug of choice or alcohol. The family sees how it really does affect you and a lot of the time, and families push you to start the new year as a new person.”



For those ready to make the step into recovery, employees at recovery centers are ready to help anyone who is willing to put in the work.

For confidential and free assistance to find substance use treatment and information, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national helpline is 1-800-662-4357.