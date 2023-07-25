(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s been a renewed focus on cardiovascular health tonight following the cardiac arrest and hospitalization of Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James.

“It makes the headlines of every paper in every community when a young athlete dies because we see them as the epitome of health,” said Doctor Bill Hammill, a pediatric cardiologist at Novant Health.

As 18-year-old Bronny James receives medical attention in the hospital for cardiac arrest, it’s a reminder of other athletes with the same experience.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin who suffered from cardiac arrest in January was one of many to extend support to the James family.

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

On the field, Hamlin received CPR for more than 9 minutes before being treated with an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“While CPR is great, it provides circulation, a lot of times what they need is an electric shock,” Hammill said.

In February, a local student collapsed on the basketball court as Rocky River High was playing Butler. A CMS spokesperson credited the quick action by training staff for the teen’s recovery.

It’s an experience Charlotte native and athlete Omar Carter knows all too well. His heart stopped on the court for 13 minutes. He offered advice to James and others who are faced with recovery.

“Take your time. You owe nobody anything. Learn exactly what you went through, learn what you want to do in your next steps if that’s continuing to play basketball, play basketball,” Carter continued, “but I also think having your privacy and also taking some time to step back. Is just as important as being as highly recruited as you are.”

Doctor Bill Hammill, a pediatric cardiologist at Novant Health, says cardiac arrest causes can vary.

“We now do genetic testing for that,” Hammill said. “Probably 70 or 80% of the time, we can identify a mutation and it’s inherited autosomal dominant, which means you have a 50/50 chance of inheriting that from one of your parents.”

But with so many of these stories consuming the headlines, Hammill says he doesn’t believe there’s been an increase in cardiac arrest in young athletes.

“I don’t think there’s an increase in incidents,” Hammill said. “I think there’s an increase in reporting. We have sudden cardiac death registries around the country now. We’re much better trying to capture those things.”