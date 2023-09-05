BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In pharmacies across the state, COVID tests are labeled with an expiration date that has expired, but is it accurate?

“I try to preempt the question by having the discussion before they have a chance to even look at it, because nothing like getting home and being like I am sick and I have bad medicine,” Pharmacist and owner of Oakhurst Pharmacy Greg Deese said,

As COVID cases rise, more people may be turning to their old stash of COVID tests in their drawer or heading to the store for a new box.

Pharmacist Greg Deese says, that despite what the box says, they are most likely still good to use.

“A lot of the COVID antivirals, tests, vaccines –a lot of them will show as out-of-date but they are really not because the efficacy has been determined to be good for another six months to a year,” Deese said.

While Deese handles the potential confusion with a quick conversation with customers at checkout, other pharmacies like CVS or Target let a sticker do the talking.

Flowflex, a common at-home COVID test, is labeled with a sticker that states, ‘disregard expiration date.’

“Generally, there has been an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations,” Novant physician Dr. Joe Lai said.

The current surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to continue into the fall. According to the CDC, COVID-19-related hospitalizations are up significantly across the country.

“We started seeing an upsurge in COVID testing, COVID vaccines, and as well as at-home testing,” Deese said.

At Oakhurst Pharmacy, only three tests remained on Tuesday. While more are on the way, Deese doesn’t expect them to last long.

“When Covid goes up, the test availability goes down, so if you throw away all of those old ones even though they are not old, then you have an even bigger shortage,” Deese said.