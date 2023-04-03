Chaplain David Hillard with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was a speaker at an event held in Salisbury April 3.

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina chaplains are meeting this week in Rowan County for one of two conferences this year to discuss ways the profession needs to evolve to better serve law enforcement and their community.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Chaplains Association spring seminar included a variety of topics on the first day of a two-day conference. The event includes discussions of how to help deputies deal with PTSD and assess Critical Incident Street Management.

Chaplain David Hillard, with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, stressed, “not only has [deputies’] jobs gotten more difficult, it makes our job more difficult. We have to help them navigate through some of the challenges; they didn’t exist a few years ago.”

First responder suicide numbers sit at the sixth-highest among professions in the nation.

Blue H.E.L.P, an organization offering comfort and honor to the families who have lost an officer to suicide, reports that there have been 981 verified law enforcement suicides in the past six years:

2017 – 172

2018 – 174

2019 – 228

2020 – 123

2021 – 179

2022 – 105 (up to August 2022)

Chaplains have increased their knowledge and how they train to address mental health challenges LEOs experience and show while on a scene.

Leaders have revised a developed model of S.A.F.E.R. for these situations. It stands for stabilization, acknowledgment of an incident, facilitation of understanding, encouragement of healthy coping, and referral.

“It’s going to effect them later on down the road, what they’ve seen – what they deal with, and it’s just something that you don’t ever really get over,” said Michael Taylor, Rowan County Chaplain and president of the NC Chaplain’s Association.

Because of this, chaplains have had discussions, and continue to have them, on the ability to become a part of the primary responses to intense situations, such as shootings or fatalities.

“If it’s that type of situation, then we need to be called, so we can do what we do best while they’re still there,” Hillard said. “They’ve not recovered. They are not functioning at an optimal place because they don’t have the ability to process what they’ve already done.”

Along with the ability to better serve officers, chaplains statewide have begun to put more emphasis on serving the family members of the victims.

This will take the form of an explanation of police procedure when a death or a serious injury has occurred, or resources to help them navigate the aftermath of what happened.

The conference will wrap up on Tuesday in Salisbury.