(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We are definitely starting to see an early influenza season here,” says Dr. Allison Eckard, Division Chief for Pediatric Infectious diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Allison Eckard says over the last few weeks; doctors have seen a tremendous increase in flu cases — both in influenza A and influenza B.

She says during Oct., cases dramatically increased after they already saw a large uptick in September.

“So, in South Carolina, this is exceedingly rare and unusual. We typically start seeing influenza increase to this extent, usually in December or January. There are some years that we really don’t see an increase like this until even February or later,” Dr. Eckard said.

The CDC’s weekly influenza map shows South Carolina along with seven other states – Georgia, Texas, New York, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama with high cases of influenza.

“That is a little abnormal to have such an early influenza season here and to have it be so isolated to the South and really just a few states .. the rest of the country really has not seen the increase that we have yet,” she said.

Dr. Eckard says although influenza has a normal cycle of coming back to the US during the winter — doctors don’t really know where the surge came from

“But I suspect that it has something to do with a disruption of the normal patterns because of the COVID pandemic,” Dr. Eckard said.

Dr. Eckard says one likely scenario was that we are coming out of the pandemic.

Everyone was returning back to normal activities; we were likely going to see an early resurgence of many of these viruses at the same time. It correlated when children went back to school without masks or any other covid mitigation strategies that we used over the last few years.

“There’s little we can do in terms of preventing it, but on the individual level, it’s really important to wash your hands, stay away from people who have symptoms, and in terms of the flu, your biggest strategy is to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Eckard.

The vaccine has been approved for people aged six months and older.

Everyone in the family must get vaccinated to protect anyone younger than six months.

The younger they are, the higher their risk of getting the flu.