CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a good day for people using insulin.

“Those that need insulin have always had a huge hurdle to buy it because even if their insurance covered it, their co-pay could still be $100, $200, $300, I’ve had some $400,” says pharmacist, and owner of Oakhurst Pharmacy, Greg Deese.

Eli Lilly, one of the leading manufacturers of insulin, capped out-of-pocket costs at $35. This comes after President Biden asked for the move last year, and it partially became law for Medicare patients.

“We’re delighted to see the industry heading the President’s call and lowering their prices in response to pressure from the White House and stakeholders across the country to make drugs more affordable for people,” said Christen Linke Young, deputy assistant to the President for Health and Veteran Affairs.

There is criticism of the move because the prices are still left up to the company.

Deese says just because the company lowers the price, it doesn’t mean insurance companies will follow suit.

Also, United States Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is still calling for a federal law to make sure this change is concrete.

“We need to finish the job,” added Linke Young. “We need to ensure that $35 insulin is available to everyone across the country.”