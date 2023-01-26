CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You are what you eat. Leaders of a Charlotte-based healthcare provider are using their green thumbs to address neighborhood food scarcity.

StarMed has quickly become a community staple for people in West Charlotte. Its workers offered free or affordable COVID testing in times of urgent need. Now they have a new urban farm that is being treated like a natural pharmacy.

Typically a doctor’s office isn’t where you would find land available for a farm. There are experts (doctors) here in making people healthy, but not many experts on growing healthy plants.

“You know what? I have no idea how to farm,” said the President of StarMed, Dr. Michael Estramonte

Dr. Micheal Estramonte acquired land next to his West Charlotte office a year and a half ago. His vision was an urban farm, serving neighbors in the middle of a food desert.

Estramonte’s team got help from the Carolina Farm Trust in turning the empty plot into a farm. They built more than a dozen raised garden beds, with winter produce like garlic and onions planted so far.

This spring the goal is to roll over the beds and plant plenty of vegetables. Qualifying patients will get fresh produce for free. Dr. Estramonte says to think of it like a food pharmacy.

“If you think about it, the average person who has diabetes or hypertension, green leafy vegetables are loaded with potassium and other nutrients that naturally bring your blood pressure down that naturally control your blood sugar,” said Dr. Estramonte.

The working title of the farm project is “food as medicine”. Blueprints for the future show a greenhouse and chicken coop all on the same property.

It’s all-natural, organic food, for a neighborhood in need with the opportunity for more growth in the future.

“Hopefully we can replicate this across the city,” said Dr. Estramonte.

This summer there are plans to also have a farm stand on the property where other urban farmers can bring their produce straight to the West Charlotte community that is in need.

StarMed leaders are also planning to start cooking classes to neighbors know the best ways to cook the produce without ruining the nutrients inside.