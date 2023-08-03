CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When you think about cutting-edge cancer research, names like Mayo Clinic and maybe Johns Hopkins come to mind, but that same groundbreaking research is happening right here in the Queen City.

UNC Charlotte has received national recognition for specific research that may just help find a cure.

In a small, unassuming space on UNC Charlotte’s campus, Dr. Shan Yen, a professor, and Associate Chair for Research, is laser-focused on something scientists know very little about but are trying hard to understand.

“My lab is focused on the molecular mechanism of genomic integrity and cancer etiology,” explained Yen.

Those are a lot of big words to describe two tiny proteins Dr. Yen and others think could help us learn how cancer develops; APE 1 and APE 2.

“Our cells may develop 10,000 gene damages per cell per day. Even our normal cells, most of them are repaired,” Yen said. “However, if they’re not repaired, they can be error-prone or pathogenesis that can cause the stability problem. Those gene-repair proteins, try to fix them, but if those proteins mess up, then likely cancer can develop.”

This research is about ten years old, basically brand new in the science world, but Yen is convinced we’re on track to figuring out how to kill cancer.

“Our research is relevant to clinical trials, actually, and some proteins we are working within the lab are directly relevant to that,” he said.

The phrase “clinical trials” is a milestone for scientists, but it’s a potential lifeline for people on a cancer journey.

“I think any news of hope is something that you’re going to cling to,” said Lisa Dale, the Executive Director of Carolina Breast Friends.

Hope is what the Charlotte nonprofit is known for.

“We offer over 30 programs a month at the Pink House, and these programs are provided free of charge to every breast cancer patient that comes to the Pink House,” Dale said. “So that’s anywhere from wigs to mastectomy bras, bra prosthesis, massage therapy. We have nutritional classes; we have educational and social classes.”

While every bit of research is exciting for their members, Dale said her organization is there for support every step of the way.

“It is a rollercoaster ride for many that are going through breast cancer, and it takes the spirit of being a warrior, many times, to get through that,” Dale said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

While Yen’s lab, on its face, may not ooze serenity and warmth like the Pink House, they’re important parts of the same battle.

Yen is optimistic about what his research can teach us now and in the future.

“Once we know how cancer develops, then we can move on to translational studies and eventually to clinical trials,” Yen said. “How many years will that take? I have no idea. But I’m on the right track, moving in that direction.”