CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new report shows more than one in every ten high school students in North Carolina attempted suicide in 2021.

The numbers are even higher for girls and LGBTQ students with 23% of girls reporting attempting suicide and 22% of LGBTQ+ teens reporting an attempt. One in five North Carolina high school students reported seriously considering attempting suicide in 2021, up from 16% in 2017. More than one in 10 children ages 3-17 in North Carolina had a diagnosis of depression or anxiety in 2020 – a 49% increase from 2016.

The data comes from the latest North Carolina Child Health Report card.

Dr. Charlene Wong, Assistant Secretary for Children and Families for the State Department of Health and Human Services says the data did not surprise the department.

“We knew that children and youth struggling with mental health was an issue before the COVID-19 pandemic, we really saw the pandemic accelerate, or worsen very rapidly this issue,” Dr. Wong said. “Now we are in a full crisis that has been identified by our department and by multiple national organizations and the surgeon general.”

State health officials say there could be several reasons why more kids are attempting suicide like social media use, parents suffering from mental health concerns and the lingering impact of COVID. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has laid out a $1 billion dollar plan to address what they call a mental health crisis.

“These include things like getting better assessments for children, building up the prevention services, in schools and in communities where kids and families are, as well as building up more specialized services in behavioral mental health for children and teams,” Dr. Wong said.

If the state legislature approves the request to add $1 billion dollars of funding to the next state budget for health the department will focus on behavioral health in schools since that’s where most kids spend the majority of their time.

“It’s likely that every single one of us knows a young person that has struggled with a mental or behavioral health issue, our system is at a breaking point,” Dr. Wong said. “In order to do right, by kids, [and] help prevent the suicide attempts we really need to build up the supports and services that are in our communities and our schools and our clinics, all the way across our behavioral health system so that we can actually meet the needs of kids and families and try to prevent them from ever having these issues in the first place.”

While the data on youth mental health shows troubling results, some experts say there are bright spots as well. The sudden jump in attention to mental health issues since the pandemic could mean more parents, clinicians, and policy-makers are taking the issue more seriously. Increased attention can also mean decreased stigma, which allows children and families to seek out the help they need easier.