CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Morehead Planetarium and Science Center Community Engagement Specialist Nikitta Grillo talked with Queen City News about the festival’s events this month and the upcoming Gravity Games in Lenior.

The Gravity Games involves middle and high school teams speeding through town. The streets are blocked off for the games and a science expo.

Scene from the Google NC Gravity Games held in Lenoir, North Carolina in 2019. (Courtesy N.C. Science Festival.

The month has featured over 400 events statewide for all ages. Google, Appalachian State University and the City of Lenoir sponsor the event.

There are several events this weekend in Charlotte as well. Click here to find them.