RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An eastern North Carolina child became the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials said the child recently died from complications associated with an influenza infection, marking the first pediatric flu death in North Carolina since February 2020.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family on this heartbreaking and tragic loss,” said State Epidemiologist Zach Moore.

After two years of low flu activity, health officials have reported a rapid increase in flu cases across the state in recent weeks.

Five adults have died from flu-related illness as of November 2, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older.

“Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu,” Dr. Moore said. “There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season. If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, now is the time.”

Children younger than five, pregnant women, people over 65 and people with certain chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for serious illness.