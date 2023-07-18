CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Pediatric emergency room doctors know last winter was tough for parents and children diagnosed with RSV.

A new anti-body vaccine approved by the FDA is good news.

“I’m hopeful that this gets to have widespread use in the community,” said Dr. Sara Steelman, Novant Health medical director of the pediatric emergency department.

The drug is called Beyfortus and will be administered via a shot.

Last winter, the nation was hit with over two million cases of RSV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); up to 80,000 were hospitalized, and between 100 to 300 patients died.

In North Carolina, hospitals don’t track positive RSV cases, but the state’s Laboratory Surveillance shows the highest number of positive tests was in November 2022.

“The children who receive the anti-body potentially wouldn’t even get sick, no symptoms from it because the anti-body will prevent them from actually contracting the virus,” added Steelman. “But if they do contract it and have antibodies, my hope is that they would get less severe of an illness.”

The drug will be available in the fall before the RSV season ramps up. It’s unclear if doctors will include the shot with a number of recommended vaccines for patients two and under. The hope is fewer children in the hospital and more parents breathing a little easier.

“Time will tell, obviously, but this could be a game changer for us in the pediatric ER,” said Steelman. “Because during the fall and winter, we do see so many with RSV.”