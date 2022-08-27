CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As of Tuesday, August 23rd, Mecklenburg County health officials report 115 cases of monkeypox. There is one case in a person under 18.



“We want to make sure we reiterate anyone can get monkeypox, that being said the data and communication we’re seeing is that we don’t have a lot of cases in that population,” Joy Smith, Director of Communicable Disease for Mecklenburg County said. “We have convened with some of the school team to make sure there’s messaging and communication and an exposure plan in place.”



Mecklenburg County health officials say they do not have an extravagant plan as they had with covid because monkeypox is transmitted differently.

Monkeypox has reached all 50 states



When it comes to monkeypox, health officials say they’re working to make sure Charlotte Mecklenburg school leaders, teachers, and parents are in the know.



There are less than a dozen pediatric cases nationwide. Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Director of Public health, said officials don’t believe monkeypox will rapidly spread in Kindergarten to 12th-grade schools.



“The activity and behaviors happening in this space we should be able to work to contain things more quickly if we have a child that has been exposed or infected,” Dr. Washington said.



Dr. Washington says monkeypox is spreading differently than covid.



“Its ability to transmit is a lot more difficult than something like covid,” Dr. Washington said. “There needs to be a long-term physical contact with someone else that doesn’t happen as often in a school setting.”



While k to 12 schools are less of a concern, health officials are turning their attention to college kids who might be more at risk, especially in the dorms.

“We’re convening them to prepare messaging and have additional meetings with them over the next several weeks to ensure that their health teams, as well as operations and student life teams, are prepared if there’s a case on campus,” Dr. Washington said.



He encourages everyone who is eligible and at high risk to get the monkeypox vaccine. Right now there are no kids shot, but he says parents should make sure students are up to date on all vaccines before the start of the school year.

Mecklenburg County is hosting an immunization clinic from 9 am to 1 pm Saturday at the Northwest Health Department on Beatties Ford Road.