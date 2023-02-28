RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to becoming a reality in North Carolina.

Senators in Raleigh passed a bill Tuesday, also known as the Compassionate Care Act, with a 36-10 vote allowing patients with certain medical conditions to access cannabis as a treatment option.

The hearing started with a sponsor of the bill breaking down what the bill is meant and not meant to do.

It was made clear that if passed, the sale and use of recreational marijuana would remain illegal in N.C. The bill would change current N.C. laws to protect patients and doctors from civil penalties for medical purposes.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The General Assembly said medical research has found that cannabis effectively alleviates symptoms associated with several medical conditions, including cancer, Chron’s Disease, and PTSD.

Patients would need certification from a physician to get prescribed medical marijuana. The bill also limits the production and sale of medical cannabis to no more than ten suppliers in the state.

Opponents who spoke up during the meeting said that marijuana is not medicine and that the bill could easily be changed to legalize recreational marijuana.

This is not the Senate’s first vote on a medical marijuana bill. Last year, it passed a similar measure that did not make it to the House.

The Senate will convene for a final voting session Wednesday at 4 p.m.