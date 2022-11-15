CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health systems across North Carolina are asking young children not to visit hospitalized patients in an effort to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like RSV and flu, Novant Health said Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 16, restrictions will be in place limiting access to children 12 and under at Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, CaroMont Health, Cone Health, Novant Health and Randolph Health.

People aged 13 years and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough are also asked to not visit hospital patients.

Novant Health said children may be allowed to visit patients under special circumstances like a dying family member.

Officials said masks are still required for all visitors.

Some health systems may have additional restrictions. Novant Health encouraged visitors to check with their own health systems for more information.