Wegovy (pictured here) and its sister drug Ozempic is flying off the shelves because of the diabetes drug’s weight loss side effects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An increase in demand for Ozempic, an injection used to treat type two diabetes, has limited access for those who actually need it.

Social media videos and celebrity gossip have steered more people to request prescriptions for Ozempic and its sister medication Wegovy, after learning that the drugs can cause significant weight loss.

Ozempic is only FDA-approved for people with type two diabetes, while Wegovy is FDA-approved to treat obesity and those who are clinically overweight with weight-related conditions.

“Now, we see people who don’t have diabetes, who are just interested in weight loss, or they don’t have other weight-related conditions, and they’re also interested in this medication,” said Dr. Karla Robinson.

Dr. Robinson is a family physician in Charlotte and says while Ozempic and Wegovy aren’t new drugs, she’s now finding her patients who actually need them are having more trouble getting them.

“The manufacturer has now said that their end of the shortage has been resolved. We’re no longer seeing supply chain issues. But now, we’re seeing the supply and demand issues where it’s just difficult to find because so many people are using it, requesting it, and the pharmacies are just out of it,” she said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

When Queen City News checked in with Queens Pharmacy in Elizabeth last month, they had several packs of Ozempic but only one pack of Wegovy in stock.

“There is a shortage, so on and off, we’ve had trouble,” said pharmacist Harsh Patel. “Right now, we’re in a consumer-driven healthcare, where it is very important to please the patient and make sure their needs are satisfied.”

The demand for these drugs isn’t the only problem.

According to GoodRx, the cheapest people can get Ozempic without a prescription is about $915 per month. For Wegovy, it’s at least $1,300.

Insurers are less likely to cover Wegovy because some classify weight-loss medication as aesthetic drugs.

“You’re looking at a health equity issue here when you’re talking about these weight loss drugs that very often, we see in communities who are financially challenged,” said Dr. Robinson.

In a statement from Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, a spokesperson said:

“While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic for patients whose goal is to lose weight, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines.”