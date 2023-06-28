(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the fastest-growing sport in the country, and now it’s quickly sending more and more participants to the hospital.

“It gets pretty competitive out there,” said Jacob Partridge. “You’re moving pretty quickly and side to side.”

Earlier this month, however, UnitedHealth Group announced healthcare utilization has increased at a rapid pace.

A team of researchers at Swiss investment bank UBS attributed that increase to Pickleball.

According to Pickleheads, 36.5 million people play pickleball in the U.S.

Meanwhile, UBS estimates the sport could cost Americans up to 500 million dollars in 2023.

Bill Heisel, a Physician Assistant at Ortho Carolina, isn’t surprised. “There’s not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t show up with a pickleball injury,” he said.

In fact, right outside his office, is where Queen City News met Jacob Partridge.

“I jumped up for a ball and when I came down I tweaked my knee and could feel it,” he said describing his Pickleball injury.

“A torn meniscus, MRI, surgery and PT will set Partridge back $4,000-$5,000.

“I helped them meet their goal, I guess,” he said.

At $500 just for an evaluation, one can only imagine how quickly the bills stack up with the more catastrophic injuries.

“A lot of upper extremity injuries, a lot of elbow, forearm and wrist things,” Heisel listed. “A few Achilles tendon ruptures, a few muscle tears in the calf muscle.”

Move over tennis elbow! Pickleball elbow has entered the game. While the lines form on the court and in medical waiting rooms, it’s there that you might find the sports newest ambassador.

Despite his injury, Partridge asked the Queen City News crew, “Pickleball’s a lot of fun. Have you guys played?”