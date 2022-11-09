STANLY COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult resident in Stanly County died from the flu Wednesday, marking the first of the 2022-23 season, the Health Department announced.

No additional information will be released to protect the family’s privacy.

“This is a reminder that flu can lead to serious complications and even death in some unfortunate instances,” said Stanly County Health Director Dave Jenkins, MPA. “With

flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still circulating; it is important to get an annual

vaccine.”

The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone six months and older as it is the best way to prevent infection from the flu.