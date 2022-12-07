CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not relaxing working in news.

“It’s a stressful job,” said Mark Grzybowski.

Mark is our managing editor at Queen City News. For as long as he’s been in the news, he’s been taking the same medication.

“It’s something I’ve always taken, literally since my early 20s; never ever thought they wouldn’t have a normal drug that everybody takes,” said Grzybowski.

The drug he’s talking about is called ‘Quinapril.’

It helps with high blood pressure, which runs in his family.

“I kept looking in my mailbox, waiting for the pills to arrive. And they had never arrived, so I called the place, and they were like, ‘we’re out of that.’ So, I started calling Walmart, Costco, Walgreens,” said Grzybowski.

Over at Oakhurst Pharmacy in East Charlotte, owner and pharmacist Greg Deese said those types of phone calls are becoming more common.

“Every day, I probably get at least a dozen or so phone calls, at least a dozen, maybe more, of people searching for some medication,” said Deese.

His shop has blue x’s on certain medications, marking which ones are out or hard to come by.

“I can think of at least 10-12 shortages right now,” said Deese.

According to the FDA’s website, there are around 120 drug shortages in the United States. The reasons why vary, from recalls or supply shortages.

“So many medications, they’re on allocation. They’re small amounts, whereas, in the past, I could order 100 bottles if I wanted. Now, as a rule, I can only one or two or three,” said Greg.

As for Mark, he says he’ll keep calling.

“I’m out,” he said. “So I didn’t have any yesterday, and I didn’t have any today.”

But he knows he must share what he learned since he’s in the news.

“If you take that class of drugs and you know you’re about to run out and need a refill, I would start reaching out now because I was totally surprised,” said Grzybowski.