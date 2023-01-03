(QUEEN CITY NEWS NOW) — When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, medical personnel rushed to administer CPR.

Hamlin lay on the field for about 19 minutes as his heartbeat was restored before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

But what is CPR and how can it help during cardiac arrest?

The American Heart Association defines CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – as an “emergency procedure performed when the heart stops beating.”

AHA said there are two commonly known versions of CPR:

For healthcare providers and trained personnel, conventional CPR uses chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breathing at a ratio of 30:2 compressions-to-breaths. In adult victims, experts said it is reasonable to perform chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120/min and to a depth of at least two inches while avoiding excessive chest compression depths greater than 2.4 inches.

For the general public or bystanders who witness and collapse, the American Heart Association said to perform compression-only, or Hands-Only CPR. The method involves CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths by pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest.

It is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an “out-of-hospital setting.”

Health experts said to always call 911 before beginning CPR.

Click here for more information about CPR in adults, children and more.