RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has created a special video to remember a K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Wake County K-9 Santos was with his handler in Knightdale early Friday morning during a search with Knightdale police for a suspect, officials said.

During the search, a Knightdale officer accidentally shot K-9 Santos. Santos was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University’s Veterinary Hospital, where he died.

Wake County deputies created a video to commemorate the death of K-9 Santos.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received for K-9 Santos, his handler, and the whole sheriff’s office family,” the Wake County Sheriff’s Office wrote along with the video.

Santos joined the sheriff’s office in 2016, making him the longest-serving K-9, according to officials.

The Apex Police Department shared the video with a statement about Santos.

K-9 Santos in a photo from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office

“The Apex Police Department mourns with our Brothers and Sisters of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at the loss of K-9 Santos in the line of duty. We honor him and remember him for his loyalty and service,” Apex police said.

The suspect in the search early Friday, Ravon Leshawn Williams, 21, of Knightdale, was caught around 1 a.m., officials said.

He was charged with resisting a public officer, giving fictitious information to officers, and having no operator’s license.

The officer who shot K-9 Santos has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard practice during internal affairs cases, according to Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

“I echo my initial sentiments – this is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Capps said.