RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary fire crews were among the rescuers who pulled a dog from a 40-foot-deep well on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at 5832 Olde South Road, which is off Penny Road near Lake Wheeler in Wake County, according to officials with the town of Cary.

Officials said there was a report that a Great Dane fell down into an open well. Photos from the scene showed the well was in a forested area.

The Cary Fire Department, Fairview Rural Fire Department, and Swift Creek Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Once at the scene, at least eight firefighters rigged up a support that allowed a person to go down into the well and retrieve the dog, an 11-month-old Great Dane named Mudge.

After fetching the dog out of the bottom of the well, Cary officials said they were “happy to report that the Great Dane was not injured during the fall and rescue.”

A veterinarian who responded to the scene also examined Mudge and found no problems with the pup.

The property owner covered the well with a temporary cover before Cary fire crews left the scene, Cary officials said.

“The owner is also working on a permanent cover that will be in place soon to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” according to a news release from Cary officials.