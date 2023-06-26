CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new nonprofit helps people with terminal illnesses enjoy a special vacation with their children.

The Take the Trip Foundation was co-founded by Cissy and Jason Carroll.

“Similar to our family, they’re younger, and they have small children that have not had the opportunity to for good solid memories,” said Jason.

“Gosh, I want to impact the world,” said Cissy, a longtime cancer survivor.

Fifteen minutes at a time, she finds relief.

“It makes the coughing stop, thank goodness,” Cissy explained, starting one of her daily nebulizer treatments.

The flip of a switch can sometimes do wonders, but as she knows, there’s no switch to change the course of a dire prognosis. Daily lung treatment helps her breathe easier, but psychologically, cancer threatens to take up most of the oxygen in the room.

“I don’t dwell on it. I am at peace,” said Cissy, diagnosed with terminal lung and brain cancer in 2015. “God and I are at peace, and when he’s ready for me to go, I’ll go. Until then, I’ve got stuff to do.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Eight years ago, doctors gave her a one percent chance of living five years. She and her husband, Jason, got the news four months after the birth of their son, Jackson.

“I want the world to know about [Cissy] and how strong she is; all the sacrifices she’s made for our family,” Jason said.

Instead of worrying about the long odds, the couple took a different route.

They pack their bags whenever they can.

“The Bahamas, the CocoCay,” Cissy said, recalling just some of their travels. “Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico… we went to Thailand.”

The Thailand trip was in 2020, the year experts feared she’d never live to see.

“We cooked real Thai food with a chef and, like, picked our own vegetables and everything,” Cissy said. “I’ve always said, ‘Take the trip. Eat the cake. Buy the shoes. Because you never know how much time you have. You never know when they’re going to give you an expiration date.”

Cissy says many assumed she was in remission when she received a shattering update earlier this year.

“Walked in for a routine chemo appointment. [The doctor] said, ‘We’re going to put you on hospice; there’s nothing we can do for you here,” Cissy explained.

A hospice nurse visits her at home each week. In February, experts gave her six months.

“Any way you look at it, I have got two months on my longest timeline,” she said.

When Cissy posted about the prognosis on Facebook, an old friend came forward to give the Carrolls a trip to Miami. They were already well-traveled, but being cared for that way was special.

“And we ate all the crab legs, took the trip, and we didn’t buy the shoes this time, ha-ha,” she said.

It meant so much they decided to pay it forward, launching the Take the Trip Foundation.

Cancer survivor Frankie Fowler of Alabama was the first beneficiary. This summer, the Take the Trip Foundation flew the Fowlers to Miami. The Carrolls say they have enough funding to pay for two more trips for terminally ill patients and their families.

“All the children that are hurting and knowing that this is coming, and just give them a chance to really let go and be with family,” Cissy said.

She’s been open about cancer with her little boy Jackson, who just turned eight.

“But [Jackson] knows; he knows everything,” she said. “He knows that mom’s sick… and if I don’t feel good, he takes me to bed and brings me water and asks if I need anything; he really takes care of me.”

Just how many more of her son’s birthdays she’ll be part of is an open question.

“I live every moment until the last,” said Cissy. “And we’re going watch movies, and to go to the beach, and hang out and find shells… he loves that.”

More trips, more cake, and her share of shoes.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

They’re all part of the motto she hopes others with end-stage disease can find comfort living with.

“You know, when they get that kind of news, people give up,” Cissy said. “You can’t do that!”