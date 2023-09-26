MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Matthews Police Officer received flowers from a family after helping them through a crisis.

Recently, Officer Barley responded to a “check on welfare” call for service where an unresponsive man was inside a home, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

While two other officers were trying to help the man, Officer Barley made contact with the man’s wife of 50 years when she arrived home.

Sadly, the man did not survive, but Officer Barley continued to stay with his wife and tried to console her through this difficult time.

Officer Barley felt she needed to stay and help the wife navigate some of her next steps including contacting and coordinating with a funeral home.

A few days later, the man’s wife and daughter showed up at Mattews Police Department to give Officer Barley flowers and thank her for her help that day.

“We wanted this story to be known, not to solicit more thanks for Officer Barley’s actions because we at MPD are fully aware of what a great Officer and person she is, but we wanted this known to show yet another one of the countless times how blessed we are to serve the people of Matthews,” Matthews Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.