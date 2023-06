BALLANTYNE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, two parents and the medical staff at Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center welcomed the first baby to the new hospital.









Novant Health

Little Abdulqadir was born weighing 7.5 pounds to parents Zeba and Salik. Dr. Holly Stevens delivered Abdulqadir. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Novant Health Ballantyne opened on June 19. The labor and delivery unit has eight patient rooms and a C-section suite.