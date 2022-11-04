INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The 2022 New York City Marathon is this Sunday with a bright and early shotgun start at 8 a.m. Among the thousands of runners is an Indian Land mother running the 26.2-mile course in honor of her late daughter.

Pulling the trigger and deciding to register yourself for a marathon is not an easy feat.

“I have always been a runner. I ran track in high school and a few other smaller races,” said Erica Redinbo.

On top of her prior experience, Redinbo has been training for 20 weeks to prepare for this year’s New York City marathon. She competed in 2019, finishing with a time of 4 hours, 57 minutes.

“I feel a little more prepared now that I know what I am getting myself into,” said Redinbo.

Just like in 2019, her preps aren’t solely focused on the fastest time. She’s raising thousands of dollars for “A Foundation Building Strength For Nemaline Myopathy”. It’s a disorder that causes extreme muscle weakness and is the same disorder that took the life of her daughter, Kinsley, in 2018.

“With her infant onset she was unable to breathe on her own, unable to swallow, requiring her to have a trach and also a G tube placed,” said Redinbo.

Doctors estimate those with infant onset will only live to about 2-years-old. Redinbo and her family feel say they feel lucky that Kinsley made it to 2 and a half years old.

“I feel like a lot of people can look at our story and feel like we missed out on a big part of our lives. We were able to do so many things with Kinsley. We took her to the beach, to the waterparks, camping,” said Redinbo.

The hope was without the disorder Kinsley could be a competitive runner like her mom. That still holds true today, just in a different way. Every step Redinbo takes during the marathon, her daughter will be with her.

“Running a marathon in New York is just an incredible experience in itself, but that last mile and getting over the finish line is really, really emotional,” said Redinbo.

There is no cure or treatment for Nemaline Myopathy and that’s why foundations like “A Foundation Building Strength” are around, to support research. Redinbo has raised just under $12,000 thousand this year.

More information about A Foundation Building Strength for Nemaline Myopathy can be found here.