CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Plaza Midwood hot dog stand, the victim of a major theft, is now back in operation after an extensive effort from the community.

The Happy Hound, which Thomas Neelon runs, had its hot dog stand stolen in late July.

The theft, caught on a security camera, showed someone taking the cart from what was supposed to be a secure spot near its current location, Hattie’s Tap and Tavern. The case remains unsolved.

Queen City News reported last month on the fundraising effort for a new cart for Neelon, and as of Tuesday, that cart was back out at its spot.

“It’s just wonderful what the community did for me to get me up so quickly,” he said.

“It felt like something was missing here,” said Jackie DeLoach with Hattie’s Tap and Tavern.

The community raised $7,000 for a new cart in around 24 hours. It took a couple of weeks for its arrival.

Neelon said the cart itself still needs to be wrapped. He also said he plans to have a ‘free hot dog day’ once everything returns to normal.